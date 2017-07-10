The German Animal

Volkswagen has always played it with the name of its cars. The new tiguan is another addition to the long list.

There is always a story behind the name of every car Volkswagen makes. From the Beetle to the Jetta or Passat. Volkswagen has always fascinated people with their choice of names. But there is one thing that has kept them together, a strong connection with Germany. So, back in 2007, when a new compact SUV was supposed to be launched, Volkswagen ran a contest for the name it wanted for the car.

And then came the name, Tiguan. A crossover of Tiger and Iguana, Tiguan is based on the modern MQB platform from Volkswagen that makes the car lighter, efficient, safe and comfortable on every terrain. Powered with an efficient 2.0L TDI engine mated to a supple 7 speed automatic-DSG gearbox, the Tiguan delivers peak power of 143 PS/105 kW and 340 Nm of torque ranging from 1750-2750 rpm which promises a fuel efficiency of 17.06 kmpl.

Available in two trims, Comfortline and Highline, the Tiguan oozes of VW from every corner. The SUV won the German Design Award 2017 and there is a reason why it did. The new design characteristics such as the horizontally aligned unit formed by the radiator grille and headlights, and the higher waist line, result in a confident on-road stance.

The interiors too are aesthetically designed, with driver assist technologies to make every drive a pleasure. With a full digital instrument cluster, it shows essential info like speed, fuel level and engine speed among others.

With the staring price of Rs 27,98,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) the car will compete with BMW X1 and Mercedes GLA. For the full review of the Tiguan, keep waiting for the July issue!

To read more, click on this link - http://tcg.media/subscribe.php Or order your FHM India copy of June 2017.