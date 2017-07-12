12
Jul
2017

9 Watches You Need To Buy Right Now

Be it the first watch you got after graduating or a present from your girl, watches are always your best friend. Here is the list for your next buy.

 

 

IWC Schaffhausen Portugieser classic comes with a silver-plated dial and blue hands and appliqués to suit every occasion. `7,94,000 IWC boutiques

 

 

This Guess timepiece has a sporty round silver and blue coloured multi-dial face and brown leather strap to give you a perfect sporty look. `12,200 Guess Stores

 

 

The new Ferragamo Time collection has two versions: polished and elegant for businessmen, and matte for the fashion-conscious man. `91,100 ferragamotimepieces.com

 

 

The Bivouac 9000 is a homage to its legendary 1962 namesake, capable of measuring altitudes of up to an incredible 9,000 meters above sea level. `4,95,300 Ethos Watch Boutiques.

 

 

This semi-formal timepiece from Versace Versus is water resistant and combines latest technology with modern sprit. `14,290 helioswatchstore.com

 

 

L.U.C Lunar One Black Tie from Chopard is a 8-piece limited edition watch that reflects elegance and class to perfection. Price on request Chopard.com

 

 

For more, click on this link - http://tcg.media/subscribe.php  Or order your FHM India copy of June 2017.

tags:

BY FHM INDIA
admin
FHM is India’s most talked about Men’s Magazine. With its core values of funny, sexy and useful, FHM is targeted at the upwardly mobile, fun-loving affluent men, who are constantly in tune with the global trends.

Videos

dView all
Amy Jackson Talk with FHM India Magazine for her secret behind true sassiness
Amy Jackson Talk with FHM India Magazine for her secret behind true sassiness
E