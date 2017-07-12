9 Watches You Need To Buy Right Now

Be it the first watch you got after graduating or a present from your girl, watches are always your best friend. Here is the list for your next buy.

IWC Schaffhausen Portugieser classic comes with a silver-plated dial and blue hands and appliqués to suit every occasion. `7,94,000 IWC boutiques

This Guess timepiece has a sporty round silver and blue coloured multi-dial face and brown leather strap to give you a perfect sporty look. `12,200 Guess Stores

The new Ferragamo Time collection has two versions: polished and elegant for businessmen, and matte for the fashion-conscious man. `91,100 ferragamotimepieces.com

The Bivouac 9000 is a homage to its legendary 1962 namesake, capable of measuring altitudes of up to an incredible 9,000 meters above sea level. `4,95,300 Ethos Watch Boutiques.

This semi-formal timepiece from Versace Versus is water resistant and combines latest technology with modern sprit. `14,290 helioswatchstore.com

L.U.C Lunar One Black Tie from Chopard is a 8-piece limited edition watch that reflects elegance and class to perfection. Price on request Chopard.com

For more, click on this link - http://tcg.media/subscribe.php Or order your FHM India copy of June 2017.