Best Menswear Collections from AIFW Spring Summer 2017

FDCI’s Amazon India Fashion Week just rounded up with its Spring Summer 2017 edition and we’re already missing all the extravaganza. With the number of exciting style moments both on and off the ramp constantly increasing, it’s easy to say that we were all a bit lost in the glamour last week. That is precisely why we’re looking back at the plethora of amazing outfits presented this season. And for a change menswear was the big stunner in this India Modern Festive week of fashion. Here’s the best menswear pieces that you just can’t afford to miss!

RAJESH PRATAP SINGH

Angular cuts, absolute monochrome and inventive layering were the main elements of Rajesh Pratap Singh’s spring summer offering. A collection that was an amalgamation of bold stripes and animated polkas on one side and sensible plaids and tartan checks on another. A collection that was clearly winning fashion week with its standout graphic appeal and incorporation of the designer’s signature handwoven wool ikats.

ASHISH N SONI

Presented in collaboration with Maruti NEXA, Ashish N Soni stuck to their monochrome palette for this season. The collection was abundant with innovative pieces like asymmetrical shirts and puddle pants. He presented a seamless co-existence of fluid silhouettes and a basic structured shape. Wide leg trousers and statement stripes clearly stood out in this show.

PAWAN SACHDEVA

Facon by Pawan Sachdeva was a combination of immaculate tailoring employed around a number of interesting surface techniques. His collection may have used technique like laser cutwork and tie and dye but it looked comfortable enough to wear on a vacation. Another show that was predominantly monochrome, he differed from the rest with very urban looking silhouettes like bomber and biker jackets, even an entire look in mesh!

DHRUV VAISH

An expression of youth culture and diversity and all that is great about Cuba, Dhruv Vaish’s Cubano was a collection of expressly summery and relaxed pieces. Fun geometric patterns with a dash of military references, he used classic silhouettes and spun them around for a fittingly fresh look. Astute tailoring, a tropical colour palette and slick detailing all contributed to the success of this collection of crop trousers and fancy jackets.

SAHIL ANEJA

A dominantly neutral colour palette with a hint of Nautica and a whole lot of greys, Sahil Aneja’s collection was an army of carefree but super stylish men. Big on asymmetry, conscious layering and sporty finish, Aneja made tactical use of checks and strong stripes throughout the collection. The silhouettes ranged looked office ready with a bounce of stylish details that can’t be missed!