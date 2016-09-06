6
Sep
2016

FHMs Favourite 5 VMAs Look

The MTV Video Music Awards always been most the most daring and always deliver wild style, and the 2016 MTV VMAs were no exception!

From plenty of blazers sans shirts to tons of sheer detailing, the stars stepped out on the white carpet in some amazing yet funky fashions styles.

We at FHM India have selected our 5 favorite Red carpet looks from VMAs.

1. This year, Beyonce created a lot of stir on the red carpet in her heavily embellished Seafoam-green feathered Fancesco Scognamiglio gown as she walked hand in hand with her 4 year old daughter Blue Ivy.

2. Kim Kardashian West rocked a twist on the off-the-shoulder trend, she also walked the carpet with what looked like damp hair (Next Big Trend?) She carried the 'half-off-the-shoulder' look effortlessly paired with strappy heels.

3. Britney’s Back B****! - Britney Spears  looked gorgeous in a black Julien MacDonald dress, with a slit neckline and an asymmetrical hemline. She paired it with black Christian Louboutins and kept her golden locks open, her look was a major style hit on the White carpet.

4. Nicki Minaj walked in wearing a stunning saphire blue gown by Bao Tranchi featuring sexy cutouts and sheer paneling, she made quite a splash on the white carpet.

5. Ashley Graham rocked a stunning sheer, beaded black garment effortlessly, which left very little to the imagination. Her beautiful gown even had an extra-glamorous attribute -- a train!

BY Harleen Bhatia aka Ruby
Ruby Bhatia is one of the most sought after names synonymous with new wave Fashion Styling and Image consultant. She is a certified stylist and has received her professional education from CSM London. Since 2006, Ruby is actively involved with corporate, media and personal styling, with a simple belief that dynamic personal and professional image could be created without having to give up personal style or comfort. It could be fashion shoots, advertisement shoots or TVC, feature films, documentaries, portfolio shoots or events’ Ruby's goal is to make sure every client is completely satisfied. She strives to use her creativity to enhance a person's natural beauty while, at the same time, allowing their individuality and inner beauty to shine through. Her work includes a good blend of TV; cinema; magazines and online portals. Ruby has dressed all kinds of people from housewives, models, and corporates, to musicians and celebrities. Ruby’s love for art and ‘all things pretty’ can be easily seen in her work. She is a passionate stylists who push the boundaries to create outstanding looks. RB is readily available to travel to on-location sites both locally and abroad. You can follow her on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rbfashionstylist/ & Instagram: RbfashionStylist

