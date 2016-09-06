FHMs Favourite 5 VMAs Look

The MTV Video Music Awards always been most the most daring and always deliver wild style, and the 2016 MTV VMAs were no exception!

From plenty of blazers sans shirts to tons of sheer detailing, the stars stepped out on the white carpet in some amazing yet funky fashions styles.

We at FHM India have selected our 5 favorite Red carpet looks from VMAs.

1. This year, Beyonce created a lot of stir on the red carpet in her heavily embellished Seafoam-green feathered Fancesco Scognamiglio gown as she walked hand in hand with her 4 year old daughter Blue Ivy.

2. Kim Kardashian West rocked a twist on the off-the-shoulder trend, she also walked the carpet with what looked like damp hair (Next Big Trend?) She carried the 'half-off-the-shoulder' look effortlessly paired with strappy heels.

3. Britney’s Back B****! - Britney Spears looked gorgeous in a black Julien MacDonald dress, with a slit neckline and an asymmetrical hemline. She paired it with black Christian Louboutins and kept her golden locks open, her look was a major style hit on the White carpet.

4. Nicki Minaj walked in wearing a stunning saphire blue gown by Bao Tranchi featuring sexy cutouts and sheer paneling, she made quite a splash on the white carpet.

5. Ashley Graham rocked a stunning sheer, beaded black garment effortlessly, which left very little to the imagination. Her beautiful gown even had an extra-glamorous attribute -- a train!

