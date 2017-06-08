Get rid of those flaking pieces

See, I really feel bad for him (my bro). And I’ll tell you why. He’s totally, madly and deeply in love with his beard (facial hair). Take a walk down some streets and you’ll encounter with all sizes and shapes of groomed and less groomed facial hair. The male grooming industry has undoubtedly developed and everybody is jumping on the bandwagon. Man without beard is like lion without mane. True?

Now I’m sure I don’t have to prove to the mainstream of you that beards are sooo just AWESOME!



However, facial hair dandruff is the most frustrating thing which can happen to you guys! Let me just say this – it could be such a problem you don’t even know you have. My little brother is absolutely cheesed off with this issue and immediately gets hot under the collar. Poor guy...



Despite the fact that your beard is, I’m pretty sure, thick, gleaming and nourished, the skin below is for sure mistreated, which can became rough, dry and flaky. Well who wants flakes in their beard?? Oh, crying out loud? Fear not, there are just a few effortless steps you need to add to your routine to have a flake-free, lustrous beard (as suggested by the dermatologist to my brud).



Exfoliation: The exfoliation of skin underneath your beard is very simple and significant. Use a beard brush to exfoliate the skin underneath before cleansing or showering. Scrub the shit out of your face. The brush will fundamentally bring the dandruff to the surface which apparently isn’t a perfect look but from there it’s easier to get rid of the flakes in the shower. Simple!



Cleansing: Next you have to cleanse with a lactic acid cleanser - that may not sound mainly appealing but if you find a cleanser that contains the ingredient, it will naturally dissolve dead skin.



Moisturizing: The final step is to moisturise. Include good moisturizing and proper care to your daily routine and you will notice the difference.



Let me also add something. It might sound weird, but simple water helps you to reduce dandruff. Have at least 8 glasses of water every day to flush out toxins in body. Guys, it’s gonna be really helpful (trust me) and you can thank me later for this little piece of advice.



And this one is for all the ladies out there - If your man has a beard, raise your hand. If he doesn’t, raise your standards. Because everything is better with a beard!!