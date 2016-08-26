Manish Malhotra Goes Digital This LFW In Association With Etihad Airways

Manish Malhotra in association with Etihad Airways, unveiled his festive glamour collection at the LFW runway, on Wednesday. The show organised at the ITC Grand Central was no less of a treat.

Malhotra took a digital route with Bollywood's young faces- Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput walking for him.

Source

The designer showcased his signature ‘resham’ threadwork, sequins work, intricate hand-embroidery, trails and off-shoulder capes, floral motifs, etc.

There were jacket-saris; lehengas paired with beautiful sheer crop blouses and draped dupattas with anarkalis, long tunics over cigarette pants and backless flowing gowns.

The glamorous edge to the range was provided with fine jewellery by Anmol Jewellers. There were other statement accessories, including bejewelled belts and pill-box clutches.

For men, there were velvet bandhgalas, structured jackets and vests paired with Jodhpur pants. The outfits were styled with men accessories like pocket-squares, jewelled buttons and embroidered silk scarves.

"I was excited and nervous at the same time, but who doesn't want to walk for Manish Malhotra, and I did it. I have four sisters and all are fans of his; including me, so, today I am standing here with his clothes on. Life can't be better than this," Sushant told media post the show.

Source

For Shraddha, it was a dream come true. "I always dreamt of walking for him one day. When I was in Cape Town, Manish called me and asked if I will walk for his show tonight and I took no time to say yes. I landed here and came directly for his show," she said.

Talking about her outfit, the actress said: "This dress is so awesome, beautiful and gorgeous."