Tarun Tahiliani & Kangana Ranaut Open The #LFW2016 With Contemporary Fashion

The most awaited fashion event of the year has begun. Designer, Tarun Tahiliani decided to blur the lines between fashion & art with his collection. Inspired by the sculptures of noted sculptor, Mrinalini Mukherjee who has used hemp and cast bronze and breathed them to life, the collection is bold and harmonious.

Speaking about the inspiration behind his collection, Tarun Tahiliani said-

“I walked into the NGMA last year, and was blown away by the power of a vision, the technical prowess and singularity of purpose that I felt as I wandered around the gallery, seeping in Mrinalini Mukherjee’s incredible tour de force. The shapes, the drapes, the folds, the unexpected contours and textures immediately began to take shape in my head as a collection. Certainly as a point of departure, a tribute and a mark of respect, cast in simple elegant layered clothes for use in everyday life.”

The runway comes alive in earthy tones and shades of ravishing red, cobalt blue, charcoal, olive and rust. Well-constructed, well-draped and fitted, this ready to wear line of kurtas, kaftans, tunics and shift dresses combines textures and jerseys in chanderi, fringing and crochet using thick chenille yarns. Graphic textures and shading render a three dimensional look to the otherwise flat digital printing. Textured handloom fabric are coupled with contemporary silhouettes and the result is a breathtaking collection of cascades and cowl drapes on gilets, capes, concept sarees and dresses.

Kangana Ranaut was the show stopper for Tarun Tahiliani.

She expressed her opinions by saying-

The collection is as rooted as Mukherjee’s sculptures, woven, printed and bold lines vibrant with rich earthly hues, and as contemporary as the brand name. Enhanced by aari, resham, and brush embroidery and embellished with resham threads, and antique gold sequins, the collection is renders a natural feel to fabrics such as soft net, Italian tulle, crepe georgette, micro pleated tulle, chanderi and heavy crepe georgette.

Jaspreet Chandok, Vice President & Head, IMG Reliance said, “What better way to start my first season at Lakmé Fashion Week than with a truly fantastic show presented by Tarun Tahiliani. This season is going to set new trends in fashion and the right tone has been set for the rest of the event with this amazing opening.”

Fashion is all about individualistic expression. Treating fashion as an art renders it more rewarding. Tahiliani collaborated with acclaimed Indian-American fusion singer, playwright and screenwriter Isheeta Ganguly for the show.