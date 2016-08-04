4
Aug
2016

Uncomfortable Questions: Asked along the way!

 

1. Have you ever kissed or almost kissed a girl? Or vice versa.
No, never!

2. Have you ever been in a friends with benefits kind of situation?
Nope!

3. Have you ever made out with someone whom you never wished to make out with?

No!

4. What is the craziest thing you’ve done when drunk?
I don’t drink!

5. What will you do if you’re ever caught in the act?
I will make sure that this situation never arrives.

6. What’s that one thing that you would never tell your mom?
Some dirty little secrets!

7. What’s your favourite cuss word?
What the hell!

8. Have you ever sexted?
Yes, I have, but not a lot!

9. What’s your take on dirty talk?
It depends. Sometimes it is good!

BY Sudhakar Jha
Correspondent
Eat. Play. Write. Repeat!

