Urvashi Rautela - On the status of sports in our country!

When we thought of doing Olympics Special issue for August 2016, we were a bit skeptical about the cover girl. Of course, we aren't doubting the glamour quoteint of our girls but getting that perfect body language of an athelete isn't everyone's cup of tea. Only an athelete can identify with another atheletes. Nothing was better than getting a national level basketball player posing in different athletic avatars! Urvashi Rautela, Miss India - Universe, bollywood actress and a sports person was undoubtedly our first choice! With Rio Olympics 2016 around the corner, we decided to talk to Urvashi about the status of sports in our country.

1. FHM India: Hi, Urvashi, how did you like your first FHM shoot?

Urvashi: Well, it was wonderful. I immediately loved the theme for the shoot. It was inspired by Olympics, which was very different from the usual FHM cover. I would have loved to be a part of any of your covers, but this one was unique. I am an athlete myself and it made a lot more sense to me. FHM is generally known for the hot covers, but I’m equally thrilled with the sports theme.

2. As this was themed around sports, are you a sports enthusiast yourself?

I play a lot of sports. I was a national level basketball player. Apart from that, I played volleyball, Kho Kho, Javelin throw, badminton and shotput. So, yeah I was involved in a lot of sports since childhood.

3. Why do you think India lags behind in sports in general?

I don’t think we lag behind in sports. There are so many players in each and every field of sports in India. From Sachin Tendulkar to Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal and Abhinav Bindra. We have a plethora of greats!

4. Who is your favourite sportsperson from the Olympic squad?

Sania Mirza. She is just wonderful!

5. Tell us something about yourself. How was your growing up years? Childhood in the hills must have been fun…

I was the only girl in my family. I had 11 cousins who loved me a lot. I used to play with them and so was always very tomboyish. All of them pampered me. I was the most shy person you would ever meet. I used to face a lot of difficulty in striking a conversation. I’m still like that. In my school days, I was only into studies. My parents used to call me the best child they could ever get as I was very sincere and used to follow the rules. They loved me for that.

To read more, click on this link - http://www.fhmindia.com/subscribe-fhm-magazine Or order your FHM India copy of August 2016.