FHM Discovery- Nach Baliye 7 Winner Amruta Khanvilkar

FHM: Hey, hip hopper! It’s been almost 10 years and we still remember you as the hottie domestic help. What have you been up to?

Amruta: Hi. Since that video song, I have had the privilege of working in the Marathi industry and carve a name for myself there. The latest you would have seen me would be on Colors in 24 season 2. I also won the Nach Baliye season 7.

Tell us more about yourself.

I’m a proud Maharashtrian, born in Mumbai and partially bought up in Pune. I love dancing and acting. I love acting in Marathi movies because of some extremely good content-based films.

What’s the most embarrassing moment you remember from your teenage?

(Laughs) There are lots. I still remembered once a boy called up at my place and I was so petrified that I started crying on the phone itself. He must have got scared and just hung up.

What’s the best place for a guy to approach you?

Umm… the best place would be when I’m out with my girlfriends.

What’s your idea of a fun date?

Fun date could be some kind of an adventure. I love scuba diving.

I think that would be a perfect date. An adventurous day would sum up my date with the guy.

Could you describe your most memorable date for us?

I love the kind of dates where things just take their own course. You know the one where nobody’s trying to impress each other. Talking on the phone for hours and taking a walk on the beach also turn out to be quite a memorable evening!

Has a girl ever hit on you? We would like to know the details…

No, never (laughs). I think I impress men more than women.

Would you rather get drunk in a party or read a novel to take a break from work?

Neither! I would rather go on a vacation to some unknown place. I love quiet places!

Are you a fan of pickup lines?

I like the smart ones or the ones that make me laugh.

What’s the silliest pick up line a guy has used to win your attention?

It wasn’t actually a pickup line, but the guy was trying too hard and I’ve to give it to him for that. A guy approached me at a garba function and said, “You dance pretty well. Would you please teach me too?”

What’s the craziest place you ever made love at?

I have made love at different places but I’m still looking for that ‘crazy place’ (haha).

What’s that thing you did in the past that you wish you could undo?

Oh, damn! I have done a lot of things, but sometimes I wish that I hadn’t met some people.

What quirky habit do you have?

I think I don’t have any quirky habit as such.

Is there any habit that you’d like to get rid of?

I’m very short tempered. I wish I could remain calm in certain situations.

If you could change two things about yourself, what would they be?

I would want to give up on anger. I really have to stop getting angry on people. And secondly, I get extremely restless. If I could meet a genie, I would ask for these two wishes!

If you could jump into a pool of something, what would it be?

Wow! A pool full of chocolate and marshmallows would be so satisfying!

What are the things that attract you in men?

Men who smell great, who make me laugh and guys who are not afraid to be themselves. I would like someone who would pull a chair and open the door. A chivalrous and well-mannered guy always attract me.

And what are the turn-offs?

I just tick off guys who are show offs and liars from my list.

What do you think you look the sexiest in?

I think a backless, well-fitted dress and a saree make me look really sexy.

What’s the sexiest dress you have owned?

It’s a silver coloured backless dress that fits me like a dream. I have this dress for seven years now and I still fit into it. It feels all the more special.

