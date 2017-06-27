Cool Advice from a Hot Girl- Lidiane Arêdes

How to impress your school crush in the high school reunion!

Your high school reunion is just round the corner and you have got to know that your crush is attending it too. Here is your guide to win her over.

What to wear so that she notices you?

It’s a meeting with ex-classmates, so precision of a discreet dress and a handsome smile would do. Get your best suit out of the closet and get going!

How to initiate the first talk after a long time?

The traditional - “hey, do you still remember me?” Would be okay. I think if the girl too was interested in you during school days, but couldn’t tell you, she would love to interact with you

How to elope from the group and talk personally?

A smile followed by, “i need to leave, could you follow me to the exit?” Should work. The girl would definitely want to talk more and follow you!

How to take it beyond from the one off meeting?

The secret is to what you are. And believe in the wonderful man that you are. What woman would not want a powerful man, right?