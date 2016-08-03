Wonder Woman! The superhero movie that got us more excited than Suicide Squad

It’s been long time coming! We are thankful to Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Comics and Patty Jenkins to make the first ever female comic book character, Wonder Woman come alive on our cinema screens.

Based on a story originally by Heinberg and Zack Snyder, the superhero movie featuring Wonder Woman has been written by Allan Heinberg and Geoff Johns and stars none other than the gorgeous and daring, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. She will be doing some scary stunts and performing some really grave action scenes in the movie. Watch the first trailer video.

It is not the first time we will be seeing Gal in a fierce avatar. We have seen her in the previous The Fast and Furious installations where she raced, crashed cars and fought the baddies. Besides her, the movie stars a list of skilled Hollywood actors including Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, Lucy Davis, Lisa Loven Kongsli, Danny Huston, Elena Anaya, Ewen Bremner, Saïd Taghmaoui and David Thewlis.

About the plot:

The story begins when after an American pilot, Steve Trevor (played by Chris Pine), crashes on the island of Themyscira. That’s how Diana gets to know about the world war. She leaves her home to try to stop the war and becomes Wonder Woman.

About the character:

Gal said, “When Patty and I had our creative conversations about the character, we realised that Diana can still be a normal woman, one with very high values, but still a woman. She can be sensitive. She is smart and independent and emotional. She can be confused. She can lose her confidence. She can have confidence. She is everything. She has a human heart.” - Gal Gadot‪

The film is slated to release on June 2, 2017. We are stoked about the movie. Aren’t you too?

