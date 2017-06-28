4 Essential Must-Haves in Your Monsoon Shopping List

With the advent of monsoons, there’s a great deal of excitement as well as a sombre attitude around - there’s always a possibility that the rain might have doleful consequences for your fashion game. Nevertheless, the monsoon shouldn’t dampen your spirit; all you have to do is balance comfort, practicality, and fashion. At the outset, you need to befriend a few wardrobe essentials that will eventually save your day.

Keeping this in mind, we have Nomi Saikia, Fashion Curator at Roposo, to help you through your monsoon shopping.

1. Trench coats: The Waterproof trench coats or jackets are definitely a more fashionable alternative to the traditional raincoats. Raincoats and umbrellas are synonymous to monsoon, but the waterproof trench coats are more susceptible to giving you a fashionable solution. Unless you are fearful of bright colours, choosing a trench coat in a nice neutral shade can be a great investment, especially to layer over your formal attires. Besides, if you aren’t a fan of trench coats, you can always opt for other windcheater jackets in nylon and polyester blends. Windcheater jackets are more casual and lightweight, and can be carried by anyone.

2. Patent leather or PVC shoes: Shoes definitely are a major concern during monsoons. It is better to avoid leather or fabric based ones as they don’t dry quickly, which will eventually make you feel uncomfortable. You could rather opt for plastic, perspex, rubber or patent leather ones. Whether you choose to go for flip-flops, flat sandals, boots or gumboots, it’s crucial that you are comfortable with your choice. For casual days - flip flops, floaters, rubber soled sneakers, and gum boots - can work. Whereas, for formal wear, any patent leather or shoes with rubber soles that have a firm grip will do. You should invest in a good pair of shoes that can help you pursue any kind of physical endurance. Hence, a lot of options are available in different colours and prints that can help give you a fashionable spin this monsoon.

3. Pants: Monsoons can ruin your favourite cotton pants or jeans in a jiffy. The same everyday outfit of yours becomes a hurdle to your existence during the monsoons. If denim is your comfort outfit, it’s better to choose polyester blend denims which are comparatively lighter. For instance, Levi’s has launched its commuter line of jeans, khakis, and jackets, keeping in mind the unpredictable weather havocs. According to industry sources like David Fielding, editor of Money Sense – ‘it’s a smart design, for it has a reflective strip that rolls up the cuff and a special belt loop to holster your U-lock. The fabric is treated with a special DWR (durable water repellent) coating. Water beads roll off the surface while the jeans remain as breathable as possible”.

If you have the budget to stick to, you can opt for other polyester blend or lightweight denims available in the market. However, it’s smarter to avoid your denims during this time and rather opt for polyester blend pants, comfy chinos, and shorts. Choose fabrics in synthetic blends that can dry faster, instead of pure cotton. In fact, raised hemlines and cropped pants are more suitable. Whether it’s your casual pants with rolled hemlines or cropped formal pants (ankle length), raised hemlines are suitable for this season.

4. Accessories: For men, accessories serve both utility and fashion alike. For instance, a good watch or a hat can go a long way. Therefore, we suggest you opt for PVC, rubber, or faux leather watches in rich hues or monotones. Huge dials, gears, and rugged straps made of silicone rubber will come handy this season. Besides, you don’t have to worry about them getting spoiled in the rain. Additionally, waterproof hats and bags available in bold colours and prints can be experimented with - they can quirk up your basic outfit instantaneously.

Have a happy and stylish monsoon!