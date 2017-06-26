Be the Breast Man You Can!

No, that is not a typo. We meant Breast. Because we are going to tell you how to drive your woman insane while indulging yourself with boobs.

When you are, well (Cough! Cough!) getting intimate with your partner, it is hard not to just paw and grab those beautiful fun bags. But believe me, your girl doesn’t appreciate them. Women’s breasts are sensitive. Not to mention all women are sensitive about their breast. Women with big ones want smaller ones. Women with smaller ones want bigger ones. Women with perfect ones don’t believe they have the perfect ones. Use this fact to your advantage. Start by complimenting them. It’s not hard, we men really like them.

Now I know when her top is off and you just want to bury your head in them. Dude… Don’t! Have you heard women like to go slow? I know it’s frustrating but it can be enjoyable for you too. Start by touching them. Not the nipple, the boobs damn you!

Again! Start by touching her breast. The best way to do that is making horizontal 8 like symbol all around them. From her armpits, that’s where the breasts start, to the rib bone in the middle. Then begin kissing and licking them, slowly advancing towards the nipple. Now kiss those nipples (gently buddy) and lick them, making circles around the Areola before flicking the nipple with your tongue. Then blow air on those wet nipples. Now nibble them, not bite and not hard. And please take permission before doing this.

If you are doing everything right she would be making those appreciative sounds which all of us like and would be bumping and grinding you in all the ways you like. Because stimulated nipples light up the brain the same way stimulated genitals do. It is a scientifically proven fact. Go Google it. Or just take my word, try it and be known as sex-god who gave her the first ever breast-gasm.