Elder scrolls online - morrowind upgrade

So you are an elder scrolls fan and you think it time to rejoice because the new expansion morrowind is out. You are not wrong but you might want to read this before you empty out your pocket buying the new dlc.

So you’ve played hours and hours of elder scrolls and it feels like a lifetime since you left the dungeon when the game came out in 2014. You have gone through the most dlc and have roamed through the world of tamriel and now after e3 bethesda has got you hooked on the morrowind upgrade / expansion / dlc (whatever bethesda wants to call it). After all the previous title, elder scrolls 3 – morrowind was fan-favourite.

The good news is bethesda has nailed it again. Morrowind is supposed to be an mmo but it is story driven. Without going much into spoilers, these stories can be laugh out funny or blood thumping action-filled ones. Another great thing about morrowind is the new character class is warden. A warden can tank, heal and dps.

For the eos veteran, they will feel nostalgic about returning to vvardenfell 700 years later to vivec city and be able to visit the volcanic island center and run past the large looming mushrooms everywhere.

What we don’t like is the warden’s ultimate, the bear guardian. When you summon the bear to assist you in combat, the bloody thing just sits around and attacks when it wants to. The other thing which leaves us crying out in frustration is the player vs player mode called battlegrounds. For example, in the deathmatch mode level 10 are pitted against max level champion players. The resulting matches turn out to be a one-sided affair. Lastly, the player vs environment gameplay is only 25 to 27 hours, which for rs 2670 feels too steep for an m.m.o.

But as we said earlier, bethesda has nailed it in the game. The game controls have improved and although the story lines are a bit formulaic, one doesn’t feel bored. Altogether we like the game and hope you enjoy it too.