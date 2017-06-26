Facebook Is Changing!

What is a mission statement?

Every successful company in the world has a mission statement. It defines the goal – the purpose of the company and the direction it is taking. The most recognisable mission statement comes from Apple Inc. “Think Different.” Do you recognize it? Another mission statement you would recognize is from TED. That is “Spreading Ideas.”

What was Facebook’s old mission statement?

Facebook and its creator Mark Zuckerberg had always believed in connectivity and the company reflected that thought in its Mission Statement. Its goal was “Facebook’s mission is to give people the power to share and make the world more open and connected.”

Why is Facebook changing?

Facebook came under a lot of fire following the United States Presidential Election and subsequent Donald Trump victory. Its tools were not only used to share fake news but also foreign state-sponsored opinions and videos. Mark Zuckerberg in an interview said, "We used to have a sense that if we could just do those things, then that would make a lot of the things in the world better by themselves." But to his disappointment things didn’t turn out to be so.

What is Facebook’s new Mission Statement?

Facebook’s new mission statement is “To give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together.” This is the first time Facebook has changed its mission statement and outlook towards life.

How is it going to change Facebook?

In the next few months, we will see FB give more importance towards its groups and we’ll believe that we are going to see administrators of these various groups and of Facebook take a more proactive role on the social media platform.