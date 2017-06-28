Johnny Depp’s Dog Days Down Under

Johnny Depp is in an all out war against the Australian Deputy Prime Minister for smuggling his two dogs into the country. We’ll give you the breakdown about this insanely funny hoopla.

In 2015, Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard arrived in Sydney, Australia with their two dogs Pistol and Boo. In May, when the Australian authorities reviewed the two Yorkshire Terriers travel documents, they found them wanting. Australia has strict quarantine regulation to prevent diseases such as rabies from spreading to its shores. Bringing pets into Australia involves applying for a permit and quarantine of at least 10 days.

Amber Heard, Depp’s then wife, circumvented the rules by providing false documents and smuggling the dogs into the country. After the then Agriculture Minister of Australia, Barnaby Joyce was vocally against Depp and the officials following his lead gave Pistol and Boo 72 hours, or else they would be euthanized.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp issued a public apology to Australia and Amber Heard pleaded guilty and paid a $1000 fine. But, things are getting complicated again now in this War Against Terriers. Barnaby Joyce is now the Deputy PM and Johnny Depp is involved in a legal battle against his former management firm, The Mandel Company.

The management firm defending itself against Depp’s accusation of mismanagement of funds claimed that the two-time sexiest man on the planet was “fully aware” that he was breaking Australian law and falsely claimed to the authorities that the incident was a big misunderstanding because he believed his staff had obtained the necessary paperwork.

Barnaby Joyce, who is now the Deputy PM was quick to point out and we quote “If the allegation is correct, there is a word for that – it is called perjury,”