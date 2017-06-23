23
Jun
2017

Potato Cakes - The Perfect Beer Snack

The rainy season is here and there is nothing like a hot snack to go with a chilled beer. You don’t need to order out or get drenched in the rain to enjoy this English Delicacy because these are the easiest thing to make.

 

 

  • Mash 3 Potatoes
  • Add  1½ tablespoon Flour
  • Add  1 Tablespoon Butter
  • Mix Well
  • Lightly flour the slab or board you are going to make the cakes on.
  • Use your hands to roll the mix into circles. Keep them 2 inches thick.
  • Heat oil and fry on both sides until they are golden brown.
  • Top with Salmon or Baked Beans.
  • Or just keep it simple and season with crushed salt.
  •  Garnish with coriander.
  • Serve with Sour Cream or Chilli Sauce.
  • And chew them down with a cold pint.

BY Ishaan Lalit
Content Writer
Ishaan Lalit is a fashion-conscious sports fan, who spends most of his time doing and redoing his hair.

