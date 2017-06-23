Potato Cakes - The Perfect Beer Snack
The rainy season is here and there is nothing like a hot snack to go with a chilled beer. You don’t need to order out or get drenched in the rain to enjoy this English Delicacy because these are the easiest thing to make.
- Mash 3 Potatoes
- Add 1½ tablespoon Flour
- Add 1 Tablespoon Butter
- Mix Well
- Lightly flour the slab or board you are going to make the cakes on.
- Use your hands to roll the mix into circles. Keep them 2 inches thick.
- Heat oil and fry on both sides until they are golden brown.
- Top with Salmon or Baked Beans.
- Or just keep it simple and season with crushed salt.
- Garnish with coriander.
- Serve with Sour Cream or Chilli Sauce.
- And chew them down with a cold pint.