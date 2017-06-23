Potato Cakes - The Perfect Beer Snack

The rainy season is here and there is nothing like a hot snack to go with a chilled beer. You don’t need to order out or get drenched in the rain to enjoy this English Delicacy because these are the easiest thing to make.

Mash 3 Potatoes

Add 1½ tablespoon Flour

Add 1 Tablespoon Butter

Mix Well

Lightly flour the slab or board you are going to make the cakes on.

Use your hands to roll the mix into circles. Keep them 2 inches thick.

Heat oil and fry on both sides until they are golden brown.

Top with Salmon or Baked Beans.

Or just keep it simple and season with crushed salt.

Garnish with coriander.

Serve with Sour Cream or Chilli Sauce.

And chew them down with a cold pint.