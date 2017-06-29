What men want from women?

What do men want in a woman? It might appear like an overloaded issue, but actually the answer is rather uncomplicated.

In a society where devotion/loyalty/dedication seems to be a thing of the past, what qualities do men look for in a women? Curious? It goes without saying that men just want sex life that’s a little peppery, a little sugary, and still rarely unanticipated. While every guy has his tastes when it comes to the physical attributes - some like blondes, some like brunettes; some like petite, some like curvy - there are quite a few basic qualities that all men deeply desire in a woman.

Here I’m talking about a real man (manly man) - one who is grown-up and grounded on a physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual level.

A woman who is mischievous: Men love to be lively and to play. There’s a little that drives men wild and invites them into a deeper level of connection play.

A woman who is independent: Real men want a woman who motivates them since she has big things going on in her own life. They want a woman who has her own reason other than being in a relationship.

A woman who is emotionally tough: How a woman takes control of her emotions is one of the most vital things men look for when determining whether or not to get serious with a woman.

A woman who is empathetic: Being concerned, supportive, and encouraging towards your spouse is a huge part of building a flourishing relationship. At times, men need a shoulder as well.

A woman with a sense of humor: I know how significant it is to a woman for the man in her life to have a good sense of humor, but I’d strongly insist it’s equally imperative in the other way as well.