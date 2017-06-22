If you haven’t been living under a rock, you would have noticed Social Media sites like Twitter and Facebook trending the hashtag #WorldMusicDay. But if you’ve missed it, don’t despair because the party now goes on for a week.

World Music Day or Fete de la Musique happens every 21st June. It was started by Former French Minister of Culture Jack Lang. However, since we are one day ahead of the west the Hashtag didn’t start trending till today. To combat the discrepancy the world has decided to celebrate the week it is on.

Over 700 cities in countries like Germany, Australia, Brazil and India are celebrating this week with their own festivals. Artist from around the world had been invited to Bangalore to perform on the 20th and the 21st June. Delhi will be celebrating World Music Day on Thursday 29th June at Hard Rock Café.

But the party just doesn’t end there. Services like Wink Music have jumped on the bandwagon and launched a whole new category called World Music Week. The category features everything from Euro Dance to Qawwali.

So whatever your tastes are, it’s time to lace up your dancing boot and enjoy all the music in the world today. Just don’t sing too loud because you might wake up the neighbours.