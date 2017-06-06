ERR... LOVE HURTS!

One of the most misunderstood emotions broadcasted in misappropriated exhibitions around the world is that of love. It has been the favourite subject in pursuit of spirituality and religion, poetry and politics, and more intangible concepts of harmony and philosophy. At every level there are factors that mellow it down, dilute it or even muddy it with unacceptable norms. For instance, love and sex often go hand in hand because it’s an easy way out to engage a partner in the animal world. So much so, that a sexual partner in modern terms is often referred to as the ‘lover.’ Shakespeare would disagree and so would Plato, and so would thousands of religions across the globe that stand on a tiny plank of faith that their God loves them. However, I am not here to engage myself in a philosophic discourse with references from the more evolved. For us it’s a simplified version of a strong affection that goes beyond the boundaries of time and distance, or at least we like to think so.

WHY DOES IT HURT SO MUCH?

This is as subjective as it gets. The first reason is because you haven’t defined it. Of course it’s not a scientific term that needs a well articulated definition, but any mechanism will break down if its rules are not followed. Purists will argue that locking love within the circuit of rules and comparing it with a mechanism is an insult. I’m sorry but it’s a bad loser’s stance. Over the years, ever since man started using words to explain himself, several statements of wisdom have been issued in the name of love, based on valuable experience. Most of them have been circulated so much that they’re now taken for granted. Another reason for ignoring them is because they are seemingly simple but really hard to follow; so we best choose to shun them with a wave of a hand and keep up with the blame game. Go back to the basics and maybe things will not be so bad after all.

WHAT DOES IT WANT?

You often say that you love your friends but the moment you say that your lover is your friend, it’s a big step down, which may even lead to some trouble. Love is an extended face of friendship and unless this is understood misery won’t leave your side. If you picture love as a breathing fellow, it’s like a quiet, shy, introverted guy who is craving to be accepted. It needs the warmth and trust of a friend more than passion. It needs respect to grow and sustain rather than assurances in empty words. It needs you to be a friend first and a lover only as a logical derivation to that friendship.

Now imagine your own case. Can you share the same things with your spouse that you can with your best friend? In most cases the answer will be no, may be even with a shrug of the shoulder. Why? Because you don’t trust your spouse as much as you trust your friend. Because you’re afraid your spouse will judge you. Because you think your spouse may not understand you. The answer lies hidden right in your anxieties. Develop the trust. Garner the understanding. Establish the friendship. All this will ease things out.

LET THE REASON BE LOVE.

That’s a challenge. But only if you’re not sure about the person you think you are in love with. If you can give a clear answer to ‘why do you love them?’ chances are you are in a vulnerable position and what you are mistaking for love may only be appreciation. A friend once told me that he really loved this girl because she was the kindest person he had seen. A year later he fell for another who had travelled half the world. Love with a reason is no love at all. Another friend had to face the flak of his wife when she asked him why he fell for her. Still very much in love, he had no answer and ultimately had to sleep on the couch for a few nights.

PILLARS OF LOVE

RESPECT

Real love is not based on romance but on respect. To respect someone is to understand that the other person is not you. And one of the best ways to show it is by listening to what they have to say.

CARE

Love is caring, not just in materialistic terms, but in terms of one’s feelings and emotions. It’s not your duty to care for someone like a nurse or a butler, but to be sensitive towards their soul.

GRATITUDE

When you have a reason to be thankful – feel it, for it is the best emotion to take you deeper in love and rid you of your ego. Tides of disappointment are swept away by some gratitude.

FRIENDSHIP

Imagine a friend that you can share your life with, that is what love is all about. Trust and no inhibitions about each other can take you on the smoothest ride on the path of love.