Bloke Test With Composer & Playback Singer, Amaal Malik

One of the youngest composers in the industry, Amaal has locked his targets sharp in the fame charts. But does he have what takes to be a bloke, as we test him on the manliest test on earth?

1. Have you ever stared someone out?

Yes... it was the craziest stare down! And I reckon, it was a guy who got scared of me, and came and said sorry to me without any reason hahaha! I didn’t even know him.

2. Have you ever followed through on an exuberant fart?

Nope, why would you!! This is where the good old adage on ‘Curiosity kills...

3. What’s the most masculine thing you’ve ever done?

Climbing Mt Eden in New Zealand. Apart from the climbing which itself was a big thrill, the way up treats you to some spectacular views of the city centre and surrounding areas. The tracks, though, can be slippery as hell.

4. What’s the biggest thing you’ve ever set fire to?

My shoes.

5. Have you ever growled at yourself in a mirror?

I do it all the time. Every time I wake up I growl at myself.

6. Have you ever used a voucher on a date?

No, I don’t use vouchers, vouchers- why really!

7. Have you ever fraped someone?

I do that with all my friends, whoever leaves their accounts logged in.

