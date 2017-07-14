From breasts to thighs and from legs to wings, chicken has been our favourite go-to food. So here’s your guide to play the chicken game.

One Pan Harissa Chicken with Mustard Potatoes

FOR MARINATION

• Chicken leg boneless – 2 nos

• Chilli paste – 2 tbsp

• Ajwain-1/2 tsp

• Thyme chopped – ½ tsp

• Garlic chopped 2 cloves

• Olive oil – 30 ml

• Cumin powder- ½ tsp

• Coriander powder – ½ tsp

Mix together all the ingredients and set aside for 6 hours in a refrigerator

FOR THE POTATOES

• Boiled potato– 1 large

• Rosemary – 1 sprig

• Thyme – 1 sprig

• Garlic – 1 sprig

• Olive oil – 30 ml

• Butter – 10gms

• Mustard – 1 tsp

• Tobasco- 1 tsp

Cut potatoes into dices with skin on. Mix together with all the other ingredients except butter mustard and tobasco.

PREPARATION

In a skillet or frying pan, add some oil and sear the chicken legs on both side. Add potatoes on one side of the pan and cook in an oven at 180degrees for 15 mins. Once the chicken is cooked, take it out of the oven. Baste the potatoes with the butter paste made earlier. Garnish with some salad leaves. Serve hot.