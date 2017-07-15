Sound of Silence

It was supposed to be a buzzfilled Short trip to kasol... But Then we stumbled on to an oasis In the tirthan valley. How did we Reach there? Read on to find out...

Kasol is one of the few places in India where you can find people openly smoking hash, dropping acid and generally having a good time.

The one state that helps you escape the brutal heat of the Capital is Himachal and the one place that slows everything down to a lazy pace is Kasol. So to take the rush off our lives we packed our stuff and took off to the so called ‘mini Israel’ in Himachal. Now Kasol is a bit over 500 kms and normally it takes about 12 hours to drive down.

But then, as we realised later, there’s nothing normal about our trip and once the accelerator kissed the floor of our Ford Figo, we found ourselves parked in the sleepy village of Kasol in a little over 9 hours. It was a breezy drive with regular roads and hardly any traffic. Having checked into our nondescript hotel room we decided to head out to the one of the several cafes that dot Kasol. Now for the uninitiated, Kasol is one of the few (or maybe only) places in India where you can find people openly smoking hash, dropping acid and generally having a good time. Your assumptions of what freedom and democracy is go for a toss once you visit this village.

This village lets you be and lets you do whatever you feel like, as long as you are not harming anyone else. You want to try the craziest of drugs, be their guest. You want to die of overdose… absolutely your choice. And if you want to binge of cheap but tasty cuisine from around the world… pick your cafe. People from all around the word descend to this sleepy town in search of mind altering substances and some eyeopening treks. Having spent a couple of days in Kasol, I wanted to head out and find an even sleepier spot. So once again we packed and headed off to the Tirthan Valley. Now Tirthan is quite famous for its verdant landscapes and sleepy villages. But then, we wanted to find a spot that was literally off the map and difficult to locate. So after crossing the Aut tunnel we took off towards Jibi and from there to a hidden village known as Gada Gushaini. Just to make sure that you don’t get confused, Gada Gushaini is absolutely different from Gushaini and to reach here you’ve got to drive for about an hour or so from Jibi through some non-existent roads. And once you reach this sleepy little hamlet you’re greeted with sights straight out of fairy tales.

We decided to stay the night in the loft of a house that looked at least 100 years old. It was rickety, creaky and made all the right noses that horror movie aficionados might enjoy. And with absolutely no source of electricity and not even the noise of crickets at night, I discovered what silence actually sounds like. This is not a pace for those who are looking to ‘do’ things. Gada Gushaini is for those who want to leave every worldly worry behind, sit back, put their feet up and generally reminisce about life and beyond. Slow your heartbeat, relax every muscle in your body and just let the silence heal you… That’s what a vacation is meant for.