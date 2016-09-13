Travel In Style: Travel Accessories You Won’t Like To Miss

If you are into higher price tags which equates with luxury and comfort and prefer to travel in style, you sure have a whole lot of options available in the market for you. On the occasion of World Tourism Week. we bring to you thhe 9 must-have travel accessories.

1. Carry-on luggage

If you are not willing to drag an over-sized luggage on the trip for obvious reasons, an ideally-sized hip carry-on is your thing. Look effortlessly stylish with this cool carry-on in vibrant colours from VIP.

Image courtesy: VIP

2. Passport wallet

Show your passport off without flipping through the pages. Just get a high fashion passport cover from high fashion brands. Hermes boosts of really classy ones though.

Source

3. Travel Pillow

Long journeys, plane transfers, jet lags and many more are good reasons to feel tired on a long journey and travel pillows make for just the right antidote. Get your snooze on with an uber chic travel pillow from Delsey Paris, available at DLF Mall of India.

Image courtesy: Delsey Paris

4. IPad case

For many travellers, IPad are a must-have. Put it in a trendy cover and watch heads turn. Check out the Prada IPad case.

Source

5. Safety luggage locks

Travel and revel while you keep your belongings safe with these safety locks from Delsey Paris.

Image courtesy: Delsey Paris

6. Fanny packs

Having your essential things around your waist is something every traveler wants. Wrap this glossy python textured fanny from Tess Van Ghert around your waist and you are good to go.

Source

7. Spray Case

Carrying a perfume bottle while you travel is risky. Try these easy to carry perfume spray cases by Francis Kurkdjian.

Source

8. Designer travel backpacks

True, backpacks need to be strong enough to carry all the essentials however, they need to add that extra bling to your look when you trot around with them. Check the super quirky and super classy ones from Dolce & Gabbana.

Source

9. Travel notepad

For the old-soul who prefers scribbling on paper or adding stories on the go, here is a classic piece from Prada which is a mini Cahier notebook linked to a Prada Cahier.

Source

10. SLR Case

What can be better than having your own SLR case! Nappa Dori's handcrafted canvas SLR pack with genuine leather detailings makes travelling a sheer pleasure.

Be that traveller who stands out from the rest!

